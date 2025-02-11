Skip to Content
News

State investigator arrested on multiple assault charges after alleged fight with adult son

James Lusk
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
James Lusk
By
New
today at 4:49 PM
Published 5:36 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A criminal investigator for the Colorado Office of the Inspector General was arrested last week on multiple assault charges after an alleged fight with his 19-year-old son.

According to Fremont County courts, James Lusk was arrested on Feb. 4, 2025, in Canon City. He is facing charges of assault causing serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, using a weapon in a violent crime, and harassment.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, Lusk was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 5, 2025, the day after the arrest.

According to records, James Lusk's 19-year-old son called Canon City dispatch on the night of Feb. 4 and said he had gotten into an argument with his father and was bleeding from his head. Officers responded to the Lusk residence and interviewed the son.

Arrest records indicate that during interviews, the son told officers his dad pushed his way into his room after a verbal disagreement. The son said his father slammed his head against a wall before punching him at least 15 times. The son also said he kicked and punched back at his father in an attempt to protect himself.

The arrest records indicate that James Lusk told officers that his son kicked him after he entered the room and then he punched him. James Lusk said he hit his son three or four times, maybe.

After being transported to a local hospital, the son was given a CAT scan and it was revealed that he had a broken nose, according to documents. The reporting officer said he was notified of this and returned to the residence and took James Lusk into custody. This fracture constituted serious bodily injury, according to arrest documents.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content