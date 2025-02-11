State investigator arrested on multiple assault charges after alleged fight with adult son

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A criminal investigator for the Colorado Office of the Inspector General was arrested last week on multiple assault charges after an alleged fight with his 19-year-old son.

According to Fremont County courts, James Lusk was arrested on Feb. 4, 2025, in Canon City. He is facing charges of assault causing serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, using a weapon in a violent crime, and harassment.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, Lusk was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 5, 2025, the day after the arrest.

According to records, James Lusk's 19-year-old son called Canon City dispatch on the night of Feb. 4 and said he had gotten into an argument with his father and was bleeding from his head. Officers responded to the Lusk residence and interviewed the son.

Arrest records indicate that during interviews, the son told officers his dad pushed his way into his room after a verbal disagreement. The son said his father slammed his head against a wall before punching him at least 15 times. The son also said he kicked and punched back at his father in an attempt to protect himself.

The arrest records indicate that James Lusk told officers that his son kicked him after he entered the room and then he punched him. James Lusk said he hit his son three or four times, maybe.

After being transported to a local hospital, the son was given a CAT scan and it was revealed that he had a broken nose, according to documents. The reporting officer said he was notified of this and returned to the residence and took James Lusk into custody. This fracture constituted serious bodily injury, according to arrest documents.