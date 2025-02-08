Famed ESPN analyst Dick Vitale honored in emotional return to broadcasting after two years: ‘This is my Super Bowl’

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — “He’s back, baby” was shown on the videoboard of Littlejohn Coliseum ahead of famed ESPN analyst Dick Vitale’s return to the broadcast.

It’s been almost two years since the 85-year-old called a college basketball game and it was quite the journey leading from his last game to Saturday night’s ACC showdown between No. 2 Duke and Clemson.

Vitale, one of the most recognizable voices in US sports announcing known for his bombastic style and love of the game, had previously had lengthy battles with lymphoma, vocal cord and lymph node cancer.

But after all that, Vitale got a hero’s welcome which also featured a montage of his greatest moments and a standing ovation from the crowd on hand, just ahead of tipoff in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Calling the game alongside his broadcast partners, play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien and analyst Corey Alexander, an emotional Vitale addressed his return to the game he loves so much.

“I just want to thank all the people,” Vitale told the ESPN broadcast. “I mean, the reception here has been really off the charts. I’m sorry for being so emotional, but I can’t tell you how excited I am to be here.”

After being declared cancer-free last month, Vitale was originally scheduled to make his return to the broadcasting booth on January 25 during the Duke-Wake Forest game in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

However, after a fall at his Florida home, Vitale had his comeback delayed until Saturday’s game which saw the Blue Devils enter on a 16-game win streak.

‘This is my Super Bowl’

“This is like my Super Bowl,” an emotional Vitale added Saturday. “To be able to sit here courtside and do a game, it beats the hell out of chemotherapy and radiation.”

Vitale had not been able to call a game since ESPN’s international broadcast of the 2023 national championship game between UConn and San Diego State.

“I want to say all kids and patients out there, please listen to me, think positively and have faith,” Vitale continued. “And keep fighting and fighting. I know what you are going through and it’s not fun.

“But to be here, this is my Super Bowl… This is my championship game, no matter what happens.”

The Tigers went on to upset the Blue Devils 77-71 to hand Duke their first loss in ACC conference play.

With just under 19 seconds left and down two points, Duke star Cooper Flagg drove to the rim to look for a tie but slipped and was called for a travel. The turnover secured one of the biggest wins in Clemson basketball history.

Vitale quipped about his safety just before Clemson fans rushed the court in exuberance following the buzzer.

Duke becomes the second top team to fall after No. 6 Florida downed No. 1 Auburn earlier on Saturday.

The Blue Devils fall to 20-3 while the Tigers improve to 19-5 on the season.

