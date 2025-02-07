WATCH: Daring demonstration shows how easy it is to fall into abyss of snow in the backcountry

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Crews with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) are showing some of the major dangers behind wind-drifted snow.

While Avalanche danger across the state is generally low, some isolated spots can pose a real threat.

The CAIC says those spots are typically in high elevation near wind-loaded slopes. That's where big slabs of snow can sit on super weak layers. One wrong move and the entire slab goes tumbling down (as seen in the video above).

Officials warn people in the backcountry to avoid smooth, rounded, and hard snow situated on a steep mountain or slope.