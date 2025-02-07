H5N1 Avian Influenza confirmed in local water fowl in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chaffee County Public Health Department (CCPH) announced on Feb. 6, 2025, that they were notified by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) that a case of H5N1 had been confirmed in waterfowl in Salida.

H5N1 is also known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

According to the CCPH, there are more presumed cases, as a group of approximately 20 dead or sick ducks and geese were found near Sands Lake in Salida. Testing confirmed they were all likely infected with the virus, the department said.

The CCPH said there is a large amount of waterfowl in Chaffee County and they wanted to make sure the public is informed about the virus. The risk to humans remains low, but residents are advised to avoid direct contact with wild birds and keep animals away from sick or dead birds.

CPW is asking the public to report any additional sightings of dead or sick waterfowl to the area office at (719) 530-5520.

According to the CCPH, if you suspect that you have been exposed to contaminated materials or sick birds, monitor yourself for 10 days following exposure and contact your health care provider and health department if you experience any symptoms of avian flu, especially those respiratory in nature. Symptoms include but are not limited to:

● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

● Fever or feeling feverish

● Cough

● Sore throat

● Runny or stuffy nose

● Muscle aches, body aches, or headache

● Fatigue

If you suspect that your pet has been exposed to HPAI, monitor for symptoms such as fever, lethargy, loss of appetite, eye or nasal discharge, difficulty breathing, or neurologic signs, and seek veterinary care if these symptoms occur. There is treatment available for people who get sick with avian flu. However, antiviral medication works best when symptoms begin, according to the CCPH.