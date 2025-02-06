Man, teen arrested for attempted murder in connection to shooting at Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police have arrested a man and a teenager they say fired shots into a business on Delta Drive last week, narrowly missing the people inside.

On Jan. 29 at around 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 2500 block of Delta Drive, west of South Academy Boulevard, for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers discovered that two individuals had been firing shots into the populated business from the parking lot.

Detectives with the Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) were monitoring the call and quickly located the suspect's vehicle, relaying that information to officers on scene.

As the investigation continued, officers identified the vehicle's driver as 20-year-old Christian Zamora from Colorado Springs. The following day, Zamora was taken into custody.

On Feb. 5, the second suspect, a 14-year-old Colorado Springs resident, was also arrested.

Both individuals are charged with attempted murder, criminal mischief and theft.