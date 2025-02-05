WATCH: Federal agencies conduct ICE operations across Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) - Several federal agencies announced large operations on Wednesday targeting illegal immigrants in Aurora, Colorado.

"Unfortunately we have to come to the communities because we don't get the cooperation that we need from the jails. It would be so much easier, and so much safer for our agents if we could take these people into custody from a safe environment," said one ICE agent in a video posted to X by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Denver.

The agent said the members they were targeted were a part of Tren de Aragua, a gang with roots in Venezuela.

According to ERO Denver, their operations were targeting more than 100 gang members, however the agency did not specify how many were actually taken into custody.

100+ members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were targeted for arrest and detention in Aurora, Colo., today by ICE and its partners @FBI @DEAHQ @CBP @ATFHQ & @USMarshalsHQ in an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/6ipWC3iCMJ — ERO Denver (@ERODenver) February 5, 2025

The FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Marshals Service also aided in the operation.

According to 9News, operations were reported at Cedar Run Apartments and Whispering Pines Apartments.

This is just a small piece of widespread crackdowns on immigration enforcement across the U.S. During just one day this week, ICE reported 864 arrests and 621 detentions nationwide.