Vista Ridge and Pine Creek signing day

It's the moment when the dream is realized, and high school athletes sign their letters of intent to play in college. Jamir Ford was a big time playmaker during his time at Vista Ridge, and now he's a division one college athlete, taking his talents to Northern Colorado and the moment was pretty surreal, "It's insane. I didn't eben want to play football before my freshman year. My mom, and my community made me. Being able to not only play, but to play at the next level, especially D1, is just insane to me. I want to, like, really dominate and make my name known," says Northern Colorado bound, Jamir Ford.

Gabe McFarland was one of the most electric players in southern Colorado. He's going to Adams State,

"Never did I ever think this day would come. I didn't think that I was gonna be playing football about a year from now. So I'm really blessed to have this opportunity to go play at the next level. I'm going to kill it," says Adams State bound, McFarland.

Pine Creek High School had seven football players sign, Elijah Roy and Emmanuel El Shaddai Hill will play division one, with Roy going to Lindenwood, and Hill going to North Carolina Central, "At some point in my life, I thought I was never going to do this. But after this, it's just amazing to me. It's amazing to my family. It's amazing for my entire... all my friends,"says Hill.

Roy added, "I think being able to actually see myself go to college, be able to do what I wanted to do since I was a kid, I think it's just the craziest feeling in the world."

Pine Creek quarterback Cam Cooper was a three year starter, and Western Colorado went and got him. They also made sure to snag two of his offensive lineman, Hudson Kobilan and Isaac Landry, "It's been my dream growing up. And, like, finally living is just like it's a surreal moment right now, and I'm glad I could do it with two of my teammates coming along with me," says Cooper.