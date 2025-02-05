Pueblo man sentenced after pleading guilty to producing child pornography

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A Pueblo man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver said.

According to a plea agreement, 36-year-old Keith Conrad first came to the attention of law enforcement in October 2022, when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a report that he had sexually abused a minor and recorded a video of the abuse – a claim he admitted to while in custody a year later.

The minor was only five years old at the time of the abuse, the plea agreement reads.

KRDO13 records show that Conrad was previously arrested in February 2023 by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) after someone reported that he had sent videos to them discussing sexually assaulting a minor.

He was subsequently taken into custody and charged with sexual assault of a child, incest and sexual exploitation of a child.

As the investigation continued, investigators obtained a federal search warrant to examine Conrad's phone. On the device, a forensic examiner identified approximately 900 images of possible child pornography involving the minor, the plea agreement said.

According to the plea agreement, a review of Conrad's Facebook account showed that he sent some of the images to various individuals using Facebook Messenger.

As part of his plea agreement, Conrad pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on Oct. 22, 2024 and was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Jan. 29. Other counts in the indictment were dropped, the FBI said.