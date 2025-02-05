Pueblo Central High School Signing Party

At Pueblo Central High School, they had 6 students sign their letters of intent on Wednesday, including the Suavao brothers, Zimeon and Zion. It wasn't the original plan, but they will play football together at Northern Colorado. "It wasn't the main plan, but we plan to go to go to different school and then at the end of the season it was just Colorado that offered the both of us, so we decided to go together. It's better because you know, without him. I'm laughing. I, I need someone to wake me up, you know, wrestling. I've, you know, it's, it's just my thing. That's, that's my life. So I decided, you know, take that to the next level and not only am I gonna be competing now in athletics, but I'm also gonna be serving my country, so it's amazing to do both of those at the same time," says Zimeon Suavao.