Police: Colorado Springs man turns himself in after allegedly stabbing, killing roommate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after police say he called 911 and claimed he had stabbed his roommate.

Just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 4, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it received a 911 call from a man named Jason Crade-Fontana, who told responders that he had stabbed his roommate in their shared residence.

When police arrived to his residence in the 800 block of East Boulder Street, 21-year-old Crade-Fontana came out and surrendered with his hands up.

CSPD said officers found the victim deceased in the basement of the home.

Crade-Fontana was subsequently taken into custody for further questioning and later booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Police tell KRDO13 that at this time, they don't believe that it was a case of self defense, but it remains unclear what might have prompted the deadly attack.

Crade-Fontana now faces first-degree murder charges.