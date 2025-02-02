This snowy Japanese town represents love. But overtourism is turning the sweetness sour

By Chris Lau and Lisako Neriki Ancheta, CNN

(CNN) — Tranquil and blanketed in pristine white snow, the Japanese city of Otaru serves as the backdrop of a popular 1995 romance blockbuster that continues to bring starry-eyed travelers to the region every winter.

But this sleepy city tucked away on the west coast of the island of Hokkaido has become the latest flashpoint in Japan’s ongoing battle against overtourism.

Local authorities recently deployed security guards to remind tourists to refrain from unruly behaviors, including trespassing onto private premises and obstructing road traffic.

The increased focus on foreign travelers follows the death of a Hong Kong woman on the outskirts of Otaru. The 61-year-old tourist was hit and killed by a train on January 24 while reportedly snapping photos on the tracks at Asari Station, known for its view of the coastline juxtaposed by trains passing through the snow.

However, Otaru City Hall officials told CNN tourists had been causing disruptions since before the traveler’s death.

Otaru, which has a population of about 100,000 people, recorded 98,678 overnight international visitors last year, the highest number on record. That figure doesn’t include those making day trips from Sapporo, Hokkaido’s capital, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast.

Parts of Japanese director Shunji Iwai’s “Love Letter” — a film in which the death of a man brings his fiancé and his high school crush together to retrace his life — were shot there.

Funamizaka is one particular area that rocketed to unwanted fame after being featured in the film. The neighborhood offers an elevated view of a quintessential Japanese street lined with wooden houses with snow piled up on their doors. At the end of the slope is a panoramic view of the Sea of Japan.

Since late last month, City Hall has deployed three security guards to Funamizaka to display banners warning against bad tourist behavior.

The security personnel also reminded visitors that littering and obstructing roads are prohibited and that offenders will be fined, officials told CNN. During peak hours, local police have also been deployed to assist in managing the area.

The security measures will last until at least March 31, Otaru officials said.

An international issue

Local media have reported that staff are handing out warnings in English, Chinese and Korean.

Security was beefed up ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday period when Chinese tourists often travel overseas.

On Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, or Red Note, posts of how to re-create the best angles from the movie abound.

“Because of your letter, I came to Otaru,” one user wrote in a post last week, adding tips to get the best angle of Funamizaka. The line references a plot point of the “Love Letter” movie.

Another user posted a video of Tenguyama, a mountain featured in the film.

“The snow in Hokkaido is my love letter to winter this year,” she wrote.

An Otaru City Hall official told CNN that the security measures are not aimed at the rise of Chinese tourists specifically but are a response to the overall jump in international visitors.

Overtourism in Japan

Residents of Otaru aren’t the only group in Japan getting frustrated about the added attention.

In May last year, Fujikawaguchiko, a small town at the base of Mount Fuji, had to erect a large black net to block the view of a popular photo spot at a convenience store.

The store, which is set against the mountain, was attracting a daily tourist scrum that inconvenienced residents. The net was removed in August after the craze subsided.

Some well-known tourist destinations have also implemented measures to control the growing flow of tourists.

Ginzan Onsen, a popular Japanese hot spring town known for its scenic snowy views, began limiting entry to day trippers during peak season in December last year.

Located in the Yamagata region about 260 miles north of Tokyo, the town is famous for its picturesque scenery, including traditional Edo-period buildings blanketed in snow — speculated to be the inspiration for Oscar-winning animator Hayao Miyazaki’s film “Spirited Away.”

Other places such as Mount Fuji and Himeji Castle — Japan’s largest castle, located in western Hyogo Prefecture – are proposing to raise entry fees for visitors.

