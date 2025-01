COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Everyone needs a little self-care sometimes, right?

Zookeepers at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo gave their bear Emmett a little manicure this week. They say he's even trained to hold his paw up to the gate for them.

Zookeepers say his roommate, Digger, prefers to keep his nails short-- especially for digging and scratching. See the video for yourself above.