Video shows border wall gate opening to allow people to cross from Juárez to El Paso, Texas

Published 10:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Video obtained by ABC-7 from content creator Luis Chaparro shows a border wall gate opening and a group of people crossing from Juárez, Mexico to El Paso, Texas.

The video was first released on Chaparro's Spanish-language newscast, Pie de Nota.

The video shows a group of people running from the Rio Grande to the border wall.

The group then crouches up against the wall as a gate slowly rolls open.

Once the gate opens, the group waits approximately 15 seconds and then crosses through the opening into the United States.

The group then runs towards a white van parked on the side of the road, and one man then runs back towards Mexico.

In the background of the video, you can see the X in Juarez.

This is the same area where an underground tunnel from Juarez to El Paso was recently discovered on January 8.

Chaparro said he obtained the footage from a smuggler who was later arrested by Mexican authorities.

ABC-7 has contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment on the situation and is awaiting a response.

