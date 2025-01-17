Washington’s Reagan National Airport working on problem with heating system

By Ross Levitt, CNN

(CNN) — Days before bitter cold descends on the nation’s capital for the inauguration of Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has a problem with its heating system in the terminal.

“Reagan National Airport is aware of a problem that developed on Friday with its primary heating system and is working to make repairs as soon as possible,” Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which runs Reagan, told CNN in a statement.

“The airport will remain open. The terminal is still at comfortable temperature levels. We will continue to monitor that and update if it changes,” MWAA told CNN in an email.

The airport says it is trying to mitigate the problem.

“In the meantime, the airport is conserving heat and has set up alternate heating sources to support normal airline flight operations and shopping and dining options,” the statement said.

Delta Air Lines, which operates out of Reagan, sent a text message to a customer saying, in part, “Temperatures within the airport may be much cooler than normal during your travel …”

In its statement, the airport apologized to customers for the inconvenience. Flights appear to be coming and going from the airport without any issues.

