Prince Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance to comfort people affected by LA wildfires

(CNN) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Friday made a surprise visit to a meal distribution center set up for people affected by the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted by a local news crew Fox 11 at the Pasadena Convention Center, which has been repurposed as a evacuation site.

The couple spoke to World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder José Andrés and volunteers from the organization, as well as first responders and victims. WCK, which has been a longstanding partner of their Archewell Foundation, has been distributing free meals to emergency crews and people affected by the massive blazes.

The pair were also seen hugging Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, who later described the couple to Fox 11 as “great people” who had “really buoyed the spirits.”

Gordo said they had been at the center earlier in the day, when they quietly served food and were not recognized because they wore face masks.

“They want to be as helpful as they can be and really they just wanted to be supportive,” Gordo said. He added that they “didn’t come out here for publicity” but rather “they came out here to work.”

“We went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view firsthand some of the impacted area and then they wanted to go visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts to help our families and our neighbors,” Gordo said.

Crews have reported some progress against deadly wildfires, but more than 100,000 residents remain under evacuation orders. At least 11 people are known to have died but the actual toll remains unclear until authorities can safely access neighborhoods, officials have said.

Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to the United States in 2020, where they have since settled in Montecito, roughly 90 miles from Los Angeles, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The duke and duchess are understood to have donated clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies. They are also believed to have offered their home to friends and loved ones who have been forced to evacuate.

On Thursday, Harry and Meghan said on their website: “In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued.”

They provided a list of resources, including fire service charities and temporary housing initiatives, as well as other groups operating in the affected areas.

“If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” they continued. “And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.”

The pair also noted that some “have been left with nothing” and urged people to “consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”

