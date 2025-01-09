Mandy Moore documents visiting her Altadena home, mostly destroyed in Eaton Fire

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Mandy Moore is grieving the loss of her neighborhood and her home, which was ravaged by the still-active Eaton Fire burning in Los Angeles County.

The actress and singer shared an update to her Instagram on Thursday, writing that she was able to visit her home and “bear witness to all this loss,” including in the post three photos of what’s left of her Altadena residence.

“Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact,” Moore wrote. She added that they lost their garage and back house to the fire.

“Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends,” she wrote. “Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support.”

The photos that Moore shared show her husband Taylor Goldsmith, who is a musician in the band Dawes, walking through a field of debris on what appears to be their lawn. Some of the debris piles looked like they were still producing smoke.

Moore has shared further updates on her Instagram page since the Altadena-based fire, which caused her and her family to evacuate earlier this week, broke out.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom told CNN that at least five people have died as several wildfires blaze across Los Angeles County and remain mostly uncontained.

The fast-moving Eaton Fire has ballooned to more than 10,000 acres and is now threatening about 13,000 buildings.

The Palisades Fire continues scorching the seaside area between Malibu and Santa Monica. It has exploded to more than 17,000 acres with zero containment and has destroyed at least 1,000 structures.

It is the most destructive fire ever in Los Angeles County.

