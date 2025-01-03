107 additional women file sexual misconduct lawsuit against former Cedars-Sinai OB/GYN

By Chelsea Hylton

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — More than 100 women have stepped forward joining dozens of others alleging sexual misconduct against a former Cedars-Sinai obstetrician/gynecologist.

An additional 107 women have filed a lawsuit against Beverly Hills-based Dr. Barry J. Brock claiming they were “exploited and abused by Brock under the guise of medical care at Cedars-Sinai,” according to a press release.

“Women continue to come forward to accuse Dr. Brock of just the most offensive behavior one can imagine from an OBGYN,” said attorney Mike Arias.

The new list of women joins over 60 others who have also filed lawsuits last year against Brock. This is the third lawsuit filed by the sex abuse law firms of Arias Sanguinetti and The DiPietro Law Firm against him. The total number of patients filing lawsuits is 167.

In the recent lawsuit, attorneys list several sexual violations that date back decades. Some of the claims include inappropriate comments and touching, grooming tactics and exploitative examinations.

The attorneys also allege Cedar-Sinai was complicit in Brock’s inappropriate behavior. They allege their clients filed several complaints to medical staff and dozens of civil lawsuits, but the hospital failed to protect them.

“The type of behavior alleged about Dr. Barry Brock is counter to Cedars-Sinai’s core values and the trust we strive to earn every day with our patients. Dr. Brock no longer has privileges to practice medicine at Cedars-Sinai, and we have reported this matter to the California Medical Board,” Cedars-Sinai said in a statement to CBS News Los Angeles. “We recognize the legal process must now take its course, and we remain committed to Cedars-Sinai’s sacred healing mission and serving our community.”

Brock was suspended in August 2024 after multiple complaints from patients, according to the DiPietro firm. He was also barred from practicing medicine at the center.

“Cedars-Sinai Medical Center knew about Barry Brock’s sexual exploitation and abuse of patients for decades. But instead of protecting their patients, the only thing Cedars did was lie, gaslight, and help cover up Brock’s misconduct— while exposing a countless number of new and unsuspecting patients to a known serial sexual predator,” said attorney Anthony T. DiPietro.

In an October 2024 lawsuit, DiPietro claimed that even though Brock was suspended from the hospital he still contacted former patients and told them he was planning to “retire.”

The Arias Sanguinetti firm was also responsible for successfully winning an $852 million settlement, against the University of Southern California on behalf of survivors of OBGYN George Tyndall’s sexual misconduct.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to Brock and is waiting for a response.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.