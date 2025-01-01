Man who drove Cybertruck into Trump Hotel in Las Vegas may have come from Colorado Springs, officials say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – As detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, ABC News has received word the man behind the wheel may have come from Colorado Springs.

The driver was killed in the blast, while seven others sustained minor injuries. Now, detectives are urgently working to determine who was behind the wheel and what their motive could have been.

ABC News has confirmed that the person who rented the truck arrived in Vegas this morning after setting out from Colorado Springs on Dec. 30.

The cybertruck was rented from the car rental company Turo, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. According to ABC News, the same company was used to rent the pickup truck used in a deadly New Orleans attack the same day.

The explosion, which happened at around 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, is currently being investigated as a possible act of terror.

An official briefed on the probe says investigators have found, in addition to fireworks-style mortars, at least one gas tank and fuel in the truck, reinforcing the possibility that the explosion was intentional.