Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region reflects on successes, shares ‘happy tails’ of 2024

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
today at 4:34 PM
Published 4:32 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – With the start of a new year, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is sharing the many "happy tails" of 2024.

HSPPR says it saw an extraordinary year and its volunteers were able to help the thousands of animals that came through the facility thrive – and eventually find their forever homes.

Photo courtesy of HSPPR

Here's a look at the numbers HSPPR saw in 2024:

  • 12,856 adoptions
  • 4,880 pets reunited with their owners
  • 7,850 medical rehabilitations
  • 1,594 pets in the behavior program
  • 2,296 pets in foster care
  • 1,594 cruelty investigations
  • 2,583 cats in TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release) Program
  • 12,561 public wellness visits
Photos courtesy of HSPPR
HSPPR extended a thank you to its staff for their hard work in ensuring the region's animals are cared for, as well as the community for their continued support.

"Thank you for all of your support in 2024! Here’s to saving even more lives in 2025!" HSPPR wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 1.

Sadie Buggle

