Trump and SoftBank CEO set to announce the company will invest $100 billion in US projects

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son are set to announce Monday morning at Mar-a-Lago that the company is expected to invest $100 billion in US projects over the next four years with a goal of creating 100,000 new jobs, according to two people familiar with the announcement.

This investment, first reported by CNBC, is similar to one from December 2016, when Son pledged a $50 billion investment and 50,000 jobs. Through the company’s venture capita -arm, the Vision Fund, SoftBank ended up investing about $75 billion, but the jobs number is more difficult to tally.

This year’s pledge will focus specifically on artificial intelligence and AI infrastructure, including energy, data centers, chips, a source familiar with the investment said.

