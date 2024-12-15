Federal response to mysterious drone sightings draws bipartisan criticism

By Jack Forrest, CNN

(CNN) — Lawmakers from across the political spectrum on Sunday criticized the federal government’s response to mysterious drone sightings in the Northeast, as officials emphasize there is no evidence of a security threat.

The criticism comes a day after the federal agencies leading the response held a news briefing that left reporters and the public with more questions than answers, as they downplayed but simultaneously legitimized concerns about the reported drones.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI offered attempts to dismiss or explain the source of the reported sightings, while also acknowledging their unusual nature. An FBI official pointed to similarities between flight patterns and the drone sightings, saying it’s “indicative of manned aviation being quite often mistaken for unmanned aviation or UAS,” referring to unmanned aircraft systems. That said, the official added, “There without a doubt — without a doubt — have been UAS flying over the state of New Jersey.”

“We don’t know if it’s malicious, if it is criminal. But I will tell you that … it is irresponsible,” a Defense Department official said while discussing the reports of drones over two military sites in New Jersey.

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser, took particular issue with drones reported over military sites and restricted air spaces, including near Trump’s home in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“I think what the drone issue points out are kind of gaps in our agencies, gaps in our authorities, between the Department of Homeland Security, local law enforcement, the Defense Department,” he told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “It’s pointing to gaps in our capabilities and in our ability to clamp down on what’s going on here. We need to get to the bottom of it, and I think the Biden administration is working to do that.”

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, a ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, also expressed frustration with the administration’s response to the public. “The government has a real responsibility to put more information out there so people better understand what the real dangers are,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar also called for transparency from the federal government and for potential federal legislation on the issue. “One, we need a briefing for the members of the Senate to figure out what’s going on here. Two, we need more transparency,” the Minnesota Democrat said Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

She added there is also a need for “new regulatory rules,” suggesting she could bring up the issue during the next Congress.

Meanwhile Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas sought to reassure the public amid the sightings.

“There’s no question that people are seeing drones. And I want to assure the American public that we, in the federal government, have deployed additional resources, personnel, technology to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings,” he said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Mayorkas reiterated that officials are not aware of direct national security concerns tied to the drone sightings. “We know of no foreign involvement with respect to the sightings in the Northeast, and we are vigilant in investigating this matter,” he said, adding that officials will notify the public if this changes.

Mayorkas spoke with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul twice Saturday about the drone activity, according to a source familiar with the conversations. Hochul, a Democrat, announced Sunday that federal authorities are deploying a “state-of-the-art drone detection system” in her state.

As concern over the sightings has grown in the past week, politicians from both parties are urging officials to take more action.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that he sent a letter to Mayorkas urging Homeland Security to deploy special drone-detection technology, such as a 360-degree radar called the Robin.

“If you see a drone in your air over your home, you should not have to shake an eight ball to see what it is,” the New York Democrat said in a news conference. “There ought to be better technology. And there is. We need that technology here in New York ASAP.”

Schumer also announced that he will co-sponsor legislation that would give local authorities more tools for drone detection. “Local officials are trying to find answers to this serious problem with their hands tied behind their backs,” he said. “If the federal government has the technology to address the epidemic of nonstop drone sightings, we should do everything we can to help.”

Trump said Friday that the government needs to convey more information and shoot down the drones.

“Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!” the president-elect posted on Truth Social.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who sits on the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, similarly said Thursday the aircraft “should be shot down, if necessary, because they’re flying over sensitive areas.”

Asked Sunday about the president-elect’s post calling on the government to shoot down the drones, Mayorkas said, “We are limited in our authorities.”

“We have certain agencies within the Department of Homeland Security that can do that, and outside our department, but we need those authorities expanded as well,” he added, after he called on Congress to expand the federal government’s authorities — specifically to empower local agencies to counter drone activity with federal supervision.

Himes said Sunday that he has “confidence” the mysterious drones capturing headlines are not a foreign threat from Iran or China, which wouldn’t “put a bunch of drones that we could easily recover over the continental United States.”

He said insufficient communication from government agencies, such as the Federal Aviation Administration, has led to the spread of misinformation.

“There’s a lot of us who are pretty frustrated right now,” the Connecticut Democrat said. “The answer ‘We don’t know’ is not a good enough answer. When people are anxious, when people are nervous … people will fill a vacuum with their fears and anxieties.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Sarah Davis, Sam Fossum, Samantha Waldenberg, Aaron Pellish, Gloria Pazmino, Betsy Klein, Zoe Sottile, Josh Campbell, Artemis Moshtaghian and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.