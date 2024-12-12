Cheyenne Mountain Zoo works towards accessibility for those with sensory processing needs, autism
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has earned a certification in hopes of becoming even more welcoming to those with sensory needs.
According to the National Autistic Society, those living with Autism might find themselves either over or under-sensitive to stimuli, which can affect how they feel or act.
These environments may prevent people from going on field trips, day trips, or vacations. A survey by Autism Travel found 78% of respondents are hesitant to travel or visit new locations because they and/or their child are autistic.
Officials with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo say their staff was recently trained by leading medical and neurodivergent professionals on how to help if a person is experiencing sensory overload. They say this training was led by KultureCity.
The zoo says they also have "sensory bags" which have noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads. These are available to all guests.
Additionally, the zoo has "Headphone Zones." Those zones indicate that the area might have a lot of sensory stimuli, and headphones might be needed for those with sensory needs. There are also "Quiet Zones" which indicate areas best for people looking to take a break.