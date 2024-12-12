Cheyenne Mountain Zoo works towards accessibility for those with sensory processing needs, autism

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has earned a certification in hopes of becoming even more welcoming to those with sensory needs.

According to the National Autistic Society, those living with Autism might find themselves either over or under-sensitive to stimuli, which can affect how they feel or act.

These environments may prevent people from going on field trips, day trips, or vacations. A survey by Autism Travel found 78% of respondents are hesitant to travel or visit new locations because they and/or their child are autistic.

Officials with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo say their staff was recently trained by leading medical and neurodivergent professionals on how to help if a person is experiencing sensory overload. They say this training was led by KultureCity.

The zoo says they also have "sensory bags" which have noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads. These are available to all guests.

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Additionally, the zoo has "Headphone Zones." Those zones indicate that the area might have a lot of sensory stimuli, and headphones might be needed for those with sensory needs. There are also "Quiet Zones" which indicate areas best for people looking to take a break.