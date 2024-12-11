North Carolina’s GOP-controlled legislature erodes incoming Democrats’ political powers

By Arit John, CNN

(CNN) — Republicans in the North Carolina House pushed through a measure restricting the powers of the incoming governor and other Democrats, overriding outgoing Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

The bill passed with 72 members voting for the override and 46 against. Three House Republicans who opposed the measure last month over its limited disaster relief funding in response to Hurricane Helene, which caused massive flooding in their western North Carolina districts earlier this year, voted with their party.

The vote comes after Republicans lost their supermajority in last month’s elections, making this their last chance to limit the power of newly elected Democratic leaders before the next legislative session in January.

The state Senate voted to override the governor’s veto last week.

Republicans emphasized the disaster relief provisions of the bill, but the majority of the legislation deals with changes to the authority of elected officials in the state. Under the bill, the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Stein, would be stripped of appointments to key state boards and control of the State Board of Elections will be transferred to the state auditor, a Republican. The legislation also shifts power away from the incoming lieutenant governor, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction, all Democrats.

During Wednesday’s debate over the veto override, Republican state Rep. Destin Hall argued the legislation had become a “political football.”

“The reality is, in this state, the Constitution gives this body the ability to make certain decisions, and the folks elected this body – just as they did the governor or governor-elect Stein coming in – and that’s what we’ve done in this bill,” Hall said.

In his veto message last month, Cooper called the bill a “sham” that “shuffles money from one fund to another.” Billed as disaster relief funding following massive flooding in western North Carolina caused by Hurricane Helene earlier this year, the legislation transfers $227 million from a state savings fund to a Helene fund. The funds cannot be spent until appropriated by the legislature.

Democrats from hard hit western North Carolina called on the legislature to do more to provide aid, and criticized the lack of appropriated funding in the legislation.

“This bill just doesn’t meet the moment, and it doesn’t meet North Carolina’s values,” said Democratic state Rep. Eric Ager, who represents Asheville’s Buncombe County. “This bill just seems to do something to help, it doesn’t actually do it.”

Republican state Rep. Mark Pless, one of the Republicans who initially voted against the bill, said he supported the veto override after receiving reassurances that disaster relief for Helene victims would be a top priority when the legislature meets next year.

“I have discussed the needs with numerous elected leaders,” Pless said in a statement to CNN. “I am convinced there is a path forward and money will be available.”

Stein, the governor-elect, blasted the legislation as a “power grab” during a briefing with reporters last week. “It’s petty and wrong-headed, it’s contrary to what the voters of North Carolina have just done in this election and who they elected,” Stein said.

After the veto override passed, North Carolina Democratic Party chair Anderson Clayton said in a statement that Republicans had “put their desire to strip political power away from recently elected Democrats ahead of the aid and relief their communities need.”

Democrats have also balked at the effort to strip power from incoming statewide Democratic officials, particularly transferring control of the State Board of Elections.

“It is just purely a partisan move, overturning decades of tradition in North Carolina that has worked well,” said Democratic state Sen. Julie Mayfield. “It has worked well under Republican governors. It has worked well under Democratic governors. They just don’t like it.”

Republicans have argued the power shifting provisions were meant to increase bipartisanship. Matt Mercer, the communications director of the North Carolina Republican Party, framed the election provisions as a response to a governor who has “had this thumb on the scale” with appointments to election boards.

“I think this is the legislature asserting that they still have power, too,” Mercer said. “ This is just a way that we can continue to have a balanced government in North Carolina.”

The new law marks the latest chapter in the Republican-led legislature’s efforts to reshape the balance of power, particularly when it comes to control over elections.

In 2016, outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed legislation that gave the legislature more influence over election board appointments. Cooper sued, and the state Supreme Court ruled in his favor. Voters rejected a 2018 proposed constitutional amendment backed by Republicans in the General Assembly to allow House and Senate leaders to appoint all members of the State Election Board. Earlier this year state court judges blocked another effort by the legislature to strip the governor of his ability to appoint election board members.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.