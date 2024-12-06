NFL legend Randy Moss to take extended leave from ESPN role amid health issue

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — NFL legend Randy Moss is set to take some time away from his punditry work on ESPN, the network announced on Friday, due to an unknown health issue.

In a statement on X, ESPN said the former wide receiver would step away from his role on “Sunday NFL Countdown” for an “extended time” in order “to focus on a personal health challenge.”

“For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating ‘Countdown’ with his insight and passion,” the network said in its statement.

“He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

On Sunday, Moss had posted two videos on Instagram to explain why he wore tinted sunglasses during television appearances in recent weeks.

He then addressed the issue at the top of ESPN’s coverage of “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

“I just wanted to share something with you all,” the 47-year-old said.

“I put a post up maybe a few minutes ago on Instagram just telling people – you were talking about my eyes last week – and I just want to let the viewers know that me and my wife, me and my family, we are battling something internally.

“I have some great doctors around me. I couldn’t miss the show, I wanted to be here with you guys.”

The analyst appeared to be in high spirits as he joked with colleagues on the show, saying he felt “great.”

The decision comes after concern grew recently, when viewers noticed Moss’ eyes appeared yellow. He had then started to wear sunglasses during television appearances.

Moss has not revealed any details about what he is battling and has not commented publicly since ESPN released its statement on Friday.

The NFL legend played 14 seasons in the league, most notably with the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots.

He is considered one of the greatest wide receivers in the sport’s history, being named a first-team All-Pro four times and leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns on five occasions. Over his stellar career, Moss had 15,292 receiving yards and 156 touchdowns.

On Friday, the Vikings responded to ESPN’s statement with a message on social media that read: “Praying for our guy @RandyMoss.”

