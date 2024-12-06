How do you feel about your health insurer? Share your story with CNN

Skip to Content
<i>krisanapong detraphiphat/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Americans have mixed feelings about their health insurance.
By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — The fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has revealed many Americans’ fury and frustrations with their health insurance coverage. They have taken to social media to relay their stories, even as others have said they like their coverage.

CNN would like to talk to readers about their experiences using their health insurance, both good and bad, for a future story.

