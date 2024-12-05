South Korea’s ruling party leader appears to throw weight behind presidential impeachment efforts in dramatic reversal

By Yoonjung Seo, Ava Ko, Alex Stambaugh and Nectar Gan, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — The leader of South Korea’s ruling party said Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeoul needs to be immediately suspended from duty to protect the country from “grave danger,” in a dramatic reversal of opinion that appears to signal his support for opposition efforts to impeach the embattled leader.

The apparent U-turn by Han Dong-hoon, chief of Yoon’s own People Power Party, comes after he received “credible evidence” that Yoon had ordered the arrest of key politicians during the short-lived martial law imposed on Tuesday night, Han told reporters Friday.

“In light of these new emerging facts, I have concluded that it is necessary to suspend President Yoon Suk Yeol’s powers promptly to protect South Korea and its people,” he said, compounding the pressure building on Yoon ahead of a looming impeachment vote in parliament.

“If President Yoon continues to hold the presidency, there is a significant risk that extreme actions like this martial law declaration could be repeated, putting South Korea and its citizens in grave danger,” he added.

Yoon’s late night martial law decree – which only lasted a few hours before being struck down by lawmakers – was met with shock and anger across the country, with protesters and opposition figures demanding his impeachment.

Han’s comments on Friday are the latest sign that Yoon could be losing the backing of his own party, which has criticized his declaration of martial law but had not expressed outright support for impeachment.

Han had earlier vowed to work to prevent the presidential impeachment to “avoid unprepared chaos and harm to the people.”

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Han criticized the main opposition party for moving forward on its efforts to impeach the president, accusing the the liberal Democratic Party of “prioritizing their political interests over the potential damage and instability this rushed impeachment could bring to the people.”

Han, who has vocally criticized the president over his unexpected decree, said he met with Yoon on Wednesday and told him that what happened Tuesday evening had “left a big scar on Korea and our party.”

Some South Korean lawmakers have been camping out in the parliamentary building since Tuesday evening amid fears that Yoon could potentially declare martial law again, after plunging the country into political chaos and uncertainty after his declaration, which lasted just six hours, earlier in the week.

Yoon faces growing calls to resign as lawmakers debate moving forward on a motion to impeach the president, with a vote expected in the next two days.

Under the South Korean constitution, an impeachment motion must be approved by two thirds of the 300-person legislature to pass onto consideration in one of the country’s highest courts, the Constitutional Court. The Democratic Party, minor opposition parties and independents have a combined 192 seats, meaning they would need the support of at least eight members of Yoon’s People Power Party to pass the motion.

This is a developing story.