Mikaela Shiffrin feeling ‘more human’ after crashing out in giant slalom event

(CNN) — Mikaela Shiffrin, the most successful alpine skier of all time, said she is feeling better after crashing out of the women’s giant slalom during last weekend’s Stifel Killington Cup in Vermont.

“I’m starting to feel a little bit more human, which is great,” she said in a social media video post. “This is another fairly ambiguous injury and really hard to put a timeline of when I’ll be either back on snow or back to racing.”

Shiffrin struggled to get onto her couch in the video.

Shiffrin suffered from a “puncture wound into the right side of her abdomen and severe muscle trauma,” US Ski and Snowboard said Sunday.

The 29-year-old confirmed Wednesday that she will not compete at the World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on December 14-15 as she was seeking her 100th race victory.

“This is a really big bummer, not to be able to race Birds of Prey. But on the other hand, I was really lucky and I’m really looking forward to cheering my teammates on recent Beaver Creek.”

Shiffrin gave an update on her latest hospital visit.

“There was a little bit of original concern about my colon,” she said. “There were some air bubbles where that puncture came pretty close to the colon and last night’s check confirmed that my colon is indeed intact.”

However, Shiffrin said the puncture did tear a “cavern” into her oblique muscles, which caused “bleeding and inflammation and just pain in general.”

Shiffrin had taken the lead after her first run before slipping and crashing into the security fence by the side of the slope during her second attempt.

