Denver Police Department unviels new robot dog

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Police Department has unveiled a new bomb squad dog, but this one is not a furry friend. It's a robot.

Police say the robot can open doors, lift objects, and facilitate two-way communication. The police department says the robot is not equipped with weapons.

The Denver Police Department says the robot dog will allow police to inspect potential explosives or conduct searches of buildings.

Police say the robot was funded by about $328,000 in grant funding.