The CSU Pueblo men’s soccer team will play in the elite eight this weekend
The CSU Pueblo men's soccer team will host Fort Lewis in the NCAA tournament on Saturday. A win by the Wolfpack and they will advance to the NCAA semifinals.
The CSU Pueblo men's soccer team will host Fort Lewis in the NCAA tournament on Saturday. A win by the Wolfpack and they will advance to the NCAA semifinals.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.