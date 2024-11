COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Have you seen this young man? The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are seeking the community's help finding 13-year-old Demetrius Foster. They say he was last seen today near the 3100 block of Harpy Grove.

Police say he was last seen wearing a brown short-sleeved t-shirt and black jeans. If you have seen or know of Demetrius’s whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.