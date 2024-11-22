Skip to Content
News

Crested Butte Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort prepare for opening day

Eric Dunn & Madison Miller / Beaver Creek Resort
By
Published 1:23 PM

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, Crested Butte Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort will open to the public.

In Crested Butte, skiers and riders will be able to hop on the Red Lady and Peachtree Lifts for beginner and intermediate slopes. Resort officials say there will be free giveaways and music.

Over in Beaver Creek, resort officials say they've received two feet of snow this month.

Both resorts are available through an Epic Pass, which is on sale through Dec. 2.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content