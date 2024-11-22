Crested Butte Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort prepare for opening day

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, Crested Butte Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort will open to the public.

In Crested Butte, skiers and riders will be able to hop on the Red Lady and Peachtree Lifts for beginner and intermediate slopes. Resort officials say there will be free giveaways and music.

Over in Beaver Creek, resort officials say they've received two feet of snow this month.

Both resorts are available through an Epic Pass, which is on sale through Dec. 2.