Search underway for suspect involved in suspected axe attack in Stratmoor Valley area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking the community to be on the lookout for the suspect in an assault Tuesday morning in the Stratmoor area.

According to EPCSO, a 911 call was made just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning from a residence in the 1100 block of Denise Drive. The caller said someone inside the home was attacked with an axe and the suspect and victim knew each other.

The sheriff's office said responding deputies rendered medical aid to the victim, who suffered injuries consistent with being struck with the blunt end of an axe. An axe was also located at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to EPCSO, the alleged suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Steven Barcelona. Deputies and officers from the Fountain Police Department conducted an extensive search of the Stratmoor Valley neighborhood using K-9 and drones but were unable to locate Barcelona, EPCSO said.

If you see Steven Barcelona, call 9-1-1. Do not approach him. The sheriff's office said he is considered armed and dangerous.