VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) - Vail Mountain has officially opened to the public for the 2024-2025 season.

At 9:00 a.m. Friday, the resort welcomed guests with complimentary strudel, coffee, and hot cocoa.

A representative with Vail Mountain says they received roughly two feet of natural snowfall this month.

(Courtesy: Vail Mountain)

According to resort officials, the Epic Pass is still on sale for a limited time until prices go up on Nov. 17.