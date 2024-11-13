Warmer again tomorrow!

TODAY: Temperatures will top off a little cooler than yesterday with highs in the high 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Any remaining cloud cover and high winds will move out by 4:00 p.m. as low pressure pushes further east. Overnight lows will be right around average again with 20s for our lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: Warmer weather makes a return with a ridge of high pressure bringing sunny skies and afternoon highs around five degrees above average in the low 60s in Colorado Springs. Perfect weather to drop by KRDO 13's Season of Sharing Food Drive at the American Furniture Warehouse off Fillmore!

EXTENDED: We keep temperatures within around five degrees of average with sunny skies and breezy winds through Friday. Winds pick up a bit with snow possible for the high country starting Saturday. Our next chance for widespread rain and snow across lower terrain areas starts Monday.