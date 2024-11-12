The Air Force hockey team will have late starts this weekend
The Air Force hockey team will host Mercyhurst this weekend at the Cadet Ice Arena. Both games will start at 8:05 pm
The Air Force hockey team will host Mercyhurst this weekend at the Cadet Ice Arena. Both games will start at 8:05 pm
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.