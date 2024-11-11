Veterans, military members can get free entry to Colorado state parks for Veteran’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering veterans, active-duty military and the National Guard free entry into Colorado state parks for this year's Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, service members can visit any Colorado state park for free by showing proof of military service.

CPW said the free day pass hopes to provide veterans and active-duty service members with the chance to experience Colorado’s world-class state parks and the diverse wildlife and landscapes they showcase.

All other state park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

CPW offers additional military benefits for outdoor activities to service members throughout the year. These programs include free admission to state parks in August, free lifetime small game and fishing licenses for qualified disabled veterans, and a specialty Independence Pass for free park entrance for qualified disabled veterans.

Colorado residents with any applicable fee-exempt military license plates, Colorado Disabled Veterans or Purple Heart license plates receive free entry to all state parks year-round.

CPW offices and call centers will be closed on Nov. 11 to observe the state holiday.