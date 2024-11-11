Skip to Content
Trump asks Mike Waltz to serve as his national security adviser

Rep. Michael Waltz
Ted Shaffrey/AP via CNN Newsource
Rep. Michael Waltz
By
today at 4:50 PM
Published 5:04 PM

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump has asked Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida to serve as his national security adviser, according to a source familiar.

In the role, Waltz would have to navigate a number of geopolitical conflicts that Trump’s administration will assume as part of his second term, including the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas wars.

The congressman had been seen in Palm Beach, home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, in recent days.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

