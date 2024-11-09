Dillon Gabriel makes NCAA history in No. 1 Oregon’s win over Maryland

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Dillon Gabriel made NCAA history in No. 1 Oregon’s 39-18 win over Maryland in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

The 23-yard-old broke the NCAA record for total career touchdowns on a three-yard pass to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson in the third quarter. With the touchdown, he passed Case Keenum’s previous record with his 179th total touchdown.

Keenum set the record from 2007-2011 while playing for the University of Houston, where he finished with 178 touchdowns (155 passing, 23 rushing).

The sixth-year senior Gabriel threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the win as the Ducks improve to 10-0 for the first time since 2012 and notch their 14th straight win at Autzen Stadium.

In his six college seasons, Gabriel now has 147 passing touchdowns, 32 rushing scores and one receiving touchdown.

Gabriel played in 26 games for the University Central Florida from 2019-2021 before transferring to Oklahoma ahead of the 2022 season. He would play two seasons for the Sooners before transferring again, this time to Oregon earlier this year.

After the game, Gabriel joked that Wilson would keep the historic game ball and reflected on his journey to this moment.

“I think as a kid, you just love playing the game,” Gabriel said. “And, you know, I’ve been a guy who’s tried to play the game as long as I can, you know, maximize every moment. That’s from youth football league to middle school football, intermediate football, high school, college, so on. But I think more than anything, that’s not things you’ll take with you. You know, it’s the relationships, the people. Gernorris (Wilson) catching that touchdown. Things like that – things are remembered, not necessarily record book.”

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said the team could always play better but took the time to celebrate his quarterback.

“You can’t go through that game without recognizing – having the all-time touchdown leader in NCAA with Dillon Gabriel,” Lanning told reporters with a smile on his face. “What he was able to accomplish there – he will be the first one to tell you he doesn’t care but he should because that’s a really special moment for him. I’m glad we were able to celebrate that tonight with him.”

Earlier this week, the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee chose the Ducks as the nation’s top team in the first edition of this season’s rankings.

Oregon is scheduled to face Wisconsin on the road next week before closing out the regular season by hosting Washington on November 30.

