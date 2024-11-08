Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Round 3 of Snow wrapping up today

Rest of Today: Snow showers continue through the evening hours. Overnight lows in the 20's and 30's

Blizzard-like conditions will be possible east of I-25 as the low moves east of us yielding winds gusting to around 30mph. This means white-out conditions and reduced visibility will be possible.

Additional snowfall through Saturday AM (before sunrise)
The wet content of snow is helping for I-25 and major arteries to stay wet while most other roads are a mess

TONIGHT: cloudy with lingering snow showers and overnight lows in the 20's and 30's

SATURDAY: Lingering snow for the Palmer Divide through 10am;otherwise, skies clearing and conditions drying out through the day with highs in the 30s'a and 40's

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with warmer temps in the 40's to low 50's

