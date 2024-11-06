Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler’s daughters discovered their ‘50 First Dates’ movie

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The daughters of Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler kept it in the family for a recent movie night.

According to Too Fab, Barrymore shares on an upcoming episode of her daytime talk show that she recently discovered one of her daughters and one of Sandler’s watching a movie that Barrymore and Sandler famously starred in, “50 First Dates.”

“My daughter and Adam’s daughter were watching 50 First Dates at my house the other night,” Barrymore said. “I was like, ‘Why are you guys watching this? Don’t you get enough of me and your dad?’”

She didn’t identify which of their daughters enjoyed the movie date. Barrymore is the mother of Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman and Sandler is dad to Sunny, 16, and Sadie, 18, whom he share with wife Jackie Sandler.

In the 2004, film Barrymore plays a woman who loses her memory every day and Sandler plays the man who pursues her despite her memory loss.

She shared on her show previously that the film was initially titled “50 First Kisses.”

She also revealed the original ending.

“It was a drama, set in Seattle,” Barrymore said. “The original ending has her saying, ‘You should go and live your life, because this is no life here.’ And he goes away, as he does, and he comes back and he walks into the restaurant, and he just sits down and says, ‘Hi, I’m Henry.’ And the film ends.”

Her sidekick on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Ross Mathews, thanked her for changing that ending.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.