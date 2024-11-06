Adam Frisch concedes to Jeff Hurd for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Adam Frisch has released a statement following his opponent's win for representative of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District (CD3).

Republican Jeff Hurd has won the seat.

"Elections are about showing up, and I traveled more than 75,000 miles this campaign authentically connecting with people from Dinosaur to Durango, Manzanola to Mancos and everywhere in between," said Frisch. "This campaign was about them, and I am humbled by the immense outpouring of support I received all across CD3."

CD3 is the state's largest district, sprawling across much of western and southern Colorado, from Moffat County, all the way over to Otero and Las Animas Counties, seen below: