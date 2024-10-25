Friday Night Football: Liberty vs Durango
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Liberty takes on Durango tonight in Friday Night Football!
Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
A live stream of the game can be watched below.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Liberty takes on Durango tonight in Friday Night Football!
Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
A live stream of the game can be watched below.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.