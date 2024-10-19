Family members grieving the loss of 2-year-old Ezikeal Leroy Aguilar

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Family members are still grieving the loss of 2-year-old Ezikeal Leroy Aguilar.

Just this week the Pueblo County Coroner announced an accidental fentanyl overdose as his cause of death.

The 2-year-old boy died on September 23rd.

"Just melted our hearts and just brought life and joy to our house," said Jose Naranjo, Ezikeal's grandfather.

That's how Ezikeal's grandparents will always remember him.

In September, Naranjo received a call from his son, a call no parent ever wants to get. "[He] called me crying, asking me if things were true. I had no clue what they were talking about until they said Ezikeal passed," said Naranjo.

That night Pueblo police officers responded to a call for service on Lambert Avenue on the west side of Pueblo. At the time officers called the death suspicious.

This week the Pueblo County Coroner names accidental fentanyl toxicity as the cause of death. It's something the family still can't understand.

"We just want whoever is responsible to take accountability for whatever happened to him. He didn't deserve any of this," said Naranjo.

In an act of remembrance, the family had necklaces made with Ezikeal's ashes.

Pueblo police said the investigation into Ezikeal's death is still ongoing.