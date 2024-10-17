Skip to Content
Local non-profit ‘Chip In For Children’ makes $30,000 donation to Children’s Hospital

today at 6:33 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Children's Hospital is getting a huge boost to help support families and children thanks to a generous donation.

Local non-profit Chip In For Children raised $30,000 during a golf tournament earlier this year and is presenting and big check to Children's Hospital.

This is the 8th year the event has helped to provide medical equipment, supplies, and other resources to help the hospital provide care.

