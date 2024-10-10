Colorado Gov. office: multiple trapped and rescued at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is responding to what they called a serious incident at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine which is near Cripple Creek.

Teller County Commissioners confirm that they have been on the phone with the governor who is sending "resources."

The Teller County Office of Emergency Management is also responding.

TCSO says that the incident was due to an equipment malfunction. The mine did not collapse.

TCSO is expected to a press conference later today regarding the incident.

A source briefed in the Gov. office told ABC that are many still trapped and multiple have been rescued. An active search and rescue is ongoing.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding as mutual aid for the rescue. Heavy rescue 17, collapse 17, utility 17, battalion chief 1 and 4, and, high angle rescue 5 and 13 are all responding from CSFD. CSFD is reporting that they are working on multiple rescues.

This is a developing story.

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine is an old gold mine just outside Cripple Creek that is now a site people can pay to tour the retired mine underground.