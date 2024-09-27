Friday Night Blitz Pick of the Week – The Bell Game
For a sixth straight year the bell rings blue. As Pueblo Central defeated their rival Pueblo Centennial 56-0 at Dutch Clark Stadium on Friday night.
For a sixth straight year the bell rings blue. As Pueblo Central defeated their rival Pueblo Centennial 56-0 at Dutch Clark Stadium on Friday night.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.