Lawsuit brought by Barry Morphew against FBI, CBI, prosecutors and Chaffee County dismissed

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barry Morphew filed a civil suit in May of 2023 against several prosecutors, Chaffee County, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the lawsuit, Morphew was seeking $15 million dollars for "the damages caused by the defendant prosecutors, Chaffee County, and law enforcement officials."

The murder case against Barry Morphew in the disappearance and death of his wife Suzanne was dismissed on April 19, 2022. He was accused of killing his wife who was reported missing on Mother's Day 2020. Her body was found on Sept. 22, 2023, and after an autopsy, her death was ruled a homicide.

The 314-page federal lawsuit asserted 13 different claims all surrounding Morphew being prosecuted for his wife's disappearance and murder.

The complaint alleged that the prosecutors, Chaffee County, and both state and federal law enforcement agencies: "conspired to deprive Barry Morphew of his due process rights and his right to be free from seizure, incarceration, deprivation of property and restrictions on liberty, to fabricate evidence against him, to manipulate witness testimony, to suppress, conceal and omit exculpatory evidence, to falsify charges, to commit the misconduct described in this Complaint, and to conceal the knowing and reckless misconduct and to protect one another from liability for depriving Barry Morphew of his constitutional rights."

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice on Sept. 24, 2024.

RELATED REPORTING:

Barry Morphew appears in court after arrest for first-degree murder

Barry Morphew’s defense attorneys file motion of dismissal

Murder case against Barry Morphew dismissed

Accused killer Barry Morphew in court, several expert witnesses no longer able to testify against him

ABC Exclusive: Barry Morphew explains next steps after murder case dismissed

Judge decides murder case against Barry Morphew will go to trial despite defense asking for dismissal

Former DA: Morphew case would have resulted in ‘not guilty’ verdict

Interactive timeline of the Suzanne Morphew case, from her disappearance to her remains being found

Suzanne Morphew’s death ruled a homicide, animal sedatives found in her body