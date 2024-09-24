General Election ballots are on their way to out-of-state military members, overseas voters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) –Over 6,000 General Election ballots were mailed out this week to out-of-state military members, their dependents, and overseas voters classified under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) , the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office said.

Besides receiving their ballots early, UOCAVA voters also have extended time to return their ballot to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. While local ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count, UOCAVA ballots will count as long as they arrive within eight days of the election.

“We ensure every eligible voter is enfranchised, with special accommodations provided for our out-of-state military and citizens living out of the country,” El Paso County Clerk Steve Schleiker said. “These voters receive ballots in advance of others and have an 8-day extension to return their ballot. Our duty to them and all voters is to guarantee their democratic right to vote is uncompromised by their circumstances.”

UOCAVA voters can vote and return their ballot by mail, fax or email to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. For additional information, UOCAVA voters can contact election staff members at uocava@elpasoco.com or visit the website for the Colorado Secretary of State.

As Colorado is an all-mail ballot state, voters’ registration must be up to date for ballots to be sent through mail. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office encourages voters to visit http://www.govotecolorado.gov as the election approaches to ensure the address on their registration record is correct.