COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Cars can not go through North Cheyenne Cañon Park starting Saturday, September, 21.

The closure will only impact cars. Colorado Springs Parks says pedestrians and cyclists may continue to enjoy the area during this period.

The closure is expected to be lifted at noon on Wednesday, September 25.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park is located at 2120 S Cheyenne Canyon Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906.