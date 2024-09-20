Biden to direct Cabinet to ‘sprint to the finish’ in legacy-burnishing meeting

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden will instruct Cabinet members Friday to “sprint to the finish,” a White House official said, as he looks to burnish legacy items while ensuring as much of his agenda is implemented before a potential second Trump presidency.

“He will direct his Cabinet to get as much work done as possible – whether that is moving funding out the door, announcing new programs or policies or delivering on programs and policies we have already announced,” the official said.

Coming almost a year after he last convened his Cabinet, and exactly four months until the next president is inaugurated, Biden’s position at Friday’s meeting is drastically different from when he last spoke to his top officials.

He is no longer a candidate for president, and is now staring down his final months in office. His unexpected withdrawal from the race over the summer prompted White House officials to urgently assemble his final-months agenda that hadn’t been considered before his decision.

Biden wants to ensure Americans know what he accomplished while also making irreversible as much of his record as possible, should former President Donald Trump return to the Oval Office.

“He will be clear about making sure we show the American people what the Biden-Harris administration has delivered for them. And, he will tell his Cabinet to bring to him directly any hurdles or obstacles they are facing to get things done,” the official said.

The official pointed to significant progress just in the last few weeks, including economic milestones like a cut in interest rates and the “largest and most complicated prisoner swap in American history.”

Still, major items on Biden’s to-do list remain unresolved, most notably a ceasefire and hostage deal in the Middle East. Administration officials have serious doubts a deal can be struck before Biden leaves office, and tensions in the region are only escalating.

At Friday’s meeting, first lady Dr. Jill Biden will share an update on a White House women’s health research initiative, the first time she’s participated in a such a session. Previous first ladies have attended their husband’s Cabinet meetings.

“The president will direct his Cabinet to get to work and make the next four months as productive as any other period in our administration,” the official said. “Much of the Cabinet has been with President Biden since Day One and this meeting will be an opportunity for all of them to assess the enormous progress they have made together and game out how they will continue to make history in the remaining months of the Biden-Harris administration.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.